Blessed by our community
Blessed by our community

On Saturday, a fire broke out in the Knob Hill area behind our home. At the time, we were celebrating our son’s second birthday with friends in our back yard. Our guests noticed smoke and called 911 around 3:12 p.m., and by 3:20 we had firefighters in our driveway. By 3:45 when we were evacuated many of our guests and neighbors – some of whom we had never even met - had loaded their cars with our valuables and precious memorabilia. We would like to thank the quick action of the Helena Fire Department, DNRC, U.S. Forrest Service, the Montana City Volunteer Fire Department, The Helena Police Department and all other personnel who responded to the emergency and likely saved our home and neighborhood. We would also like to thank our friends and neighbors for all their efforts – especially our State Farm Agent Joe Mitchell – who was a party guest and immediately went into action turning on sprinklers, turning off the gas, and getting our vehicles off the property. We are indeed blessed to have such wonderful friends and live in such a special community.

Kali Wicks & Andrew Swallows

Helena

