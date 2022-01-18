Bipartisan solutions needed

Sens. Tester and Daines,

It’s no secret that U.S. election systems face many real and imagined threats. You represent Montana in the U.S. Senate, a body with great influence over the fate of those systems. I appeal to you both to work for bipartisan solutions to the crises in our voting and election systems.

Violence, intimidation and scorched-earth legislative warfare are not acceptable tactics in this realm. It must be possible for either side to win an election, and that means that the losing party must be willing and able to accept defeat. If we can’t do that we don’t have a democracy anymore. Our country can rejoin the effort to perfect our representative institutions, or we can descend into the sort of authoritarian conflicts that afflict much of the world.

You two have some weight to throw at this tipping point and I implore you to move the balance toward a peaceful, vibrant and civilly contested democracy — even if that means that your own party loses some short-term edge. In the longer term we are all depending on you and your colleagues to show true leadership and to get our nation through this difficult time in one piece.

David Morris

Missoula

