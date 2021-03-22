Bills would stop people from voting

I am surprised many Republicans in the legislature seem obsessed with bills to stop people from voting. Voting is a universal right many have fought to obtain. There are almost no examples of voter fraud in Montana -- which is the excuse given -- so that can't be the actual reason for these bills.

The goal for these bills is to prevent people from having easy access to vote.

One example is HB 176, which would end same day voter registration. If I go to the polls on election day and discover my name has been removed from the voter list due to an oversight, shouldn't I be allowed to vote?

The vote by mail system used during this pandemic benefited both parties. Voter participation was higher than ever. They want to get rid of that, too.

I trust my local county elections officials. They believe in free and fair elections, unlike some legislators who want to take away your vote.

Contact your representative and urge them to support voting rights for all. Otherwise, our democracy is in jeopardy.

Lanore Johnson

Helena

