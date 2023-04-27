The current legislative session in Helena ends May 6 and the Republican supermajority has an avalanche of authoritarian bills they are pushing through. Two specific bills I oppose are SB 557 and HB 971. Perhaps you share my concern.

HB 971 seeks to revise the Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) to make it illegal for state agencies to consider climate impacts and greenhouse gas emissions in environmental analyses of large projects such as mines, power plants. HB 971 puts the interests of corporations ahead of the majority of Montanans. Various surveys find that 2/3 of Montanans are concerned about human caused climate change, pollution and conservation. This bill, only introduced about a week ago, is being ramrodded through both chambers thus suppressing our legislators and the public’s debate and review.

SB 557 also revises the MEPA seeking to limit the ability of citizens to litigate against projects that adversely affect the environment and limit a judge’s ability to rule against similar projects.

Both these bills undermine our American system of checks and balances.

Call the Legislative Information desk 406-444-4800 to leave a message for Representatives, Senators or committees. If either bill passes, contact the Governor’s staff at 406-444-3111 requesting his VETO.

Joseph Darriau,

Livingston