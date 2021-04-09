 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills favor extraction at expense of other landowners
0 comments

Bills favor extraction at expense of other landowners

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

With very little notice or awareness by the press or the public, HB599 and HB527 are being fast-tracked through the Montana Legislature to the governor’s desk. These bills, taken together, rewrite existing open cut law in the state of Montana to the exclusive benefit of open cut gravel pit operators, and make it almost impossible for Montana citizens to use citizen-initiated zoning to control the establishment of extractive industrial operations in their communities.

This is special-interest legislation at its most onerous. Both bills are based on the idea that individual property rights are all-important, ignoring the fact that all land uses are not equally benign. If these operations could confine their harmful effects to their own property, there would be no problem. The truth is that they can’t do that, and that is the crux of the conflict.

Changing the current laws to favor the extraction industries as a special class of property owners will cause great harm to citizens who find themselves in the way of these operations through no fault of their own. Having the full weight of state government side with the operators sends the clear message that some of us are expendable for the good of the rest. If you, as I do, think that this is unacceptable, call or write to let the Legislature and the governor know your opinion. But be quick about it. These bills are on a fast-track and there is very little time.

Bob Grudier

Helena

letter to the editor icon
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Just go home already
Letters

Just go home already

Many of us spent the early part of this legislative session being angry at the insensitive and short-sighted actions taken. That has morphed i…

Newspaper must have been joking
Letters

Newspaper must have been joking

As a longtime subscriber, I’d like to lodge a complaint about this year’s April Fool’s Day issue of the Independent Record. Typically, I enjoy…

Recall Gov. Gianforte
Letters

Recall Gov. Gianforte

In his inaugural address, Joe Biden asked Americans to try to resolve differences with opposing political parties. Yet, how would you begin ta…

Where are we headed?
Letters

Where are we headed?

We’re at a critical moment in history; as a country, as a species. The decisions we make now will determine whether our country remains a demo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News