Bills favor extraction at expense of other landowners

With very little notice or awareness by the press or the public, HB599 and HB527 are being fast-tracked through the Montana Legislature to the governor’s desk. These bills, taken together, rewrite existing open cut law in the state of Montana to the exclusive benefit of open cut gravel pit operators, and make it almost impossible for Montana citizens to use citizen-initiated zoning to control the establishment of extractive industrial operations in their communities.

This is special-interest legislation at its most onerous. Both bills are based on the idea that individual property rights are all-important, ignoring the fact that all land uses are not equally benign. If these operations could confine their harmful effects to their own property, there would be no problem. The truth is that they can’t do that, and that is the crux of the conflict.