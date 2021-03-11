Bills discriminate against LGBTQ+

As physicians, we are deeply concerned about multiple bills being discussed in our Legislature that discriminate against LGBTQ+ youth and adults. Each bill on its own is extremely troubling; the sheer number of discriminatory bills is truly frightening.

When legislatures pass bills that discriminate against LGBTQ+ individuals, the suicide rate among this population increases. For example, when the infamous “bathroom bill” in North Carolina passed, the number of calls to a suicide hotline for transgender individuals doubled. We also know that laws that promote equality, such as marriage equality, increase the well-being of our LGBTQ+ neighbors and have been shown to significantly decrease suicide rates.

Allowing businesses and medical providers to discriminate against LGBTQ+ individuals, prohibiting transgender youth from playing on sports teams, prohibiting individuals from aligning their birth certificate with their identity, and interfering with the physician-patient relationship by imposing restrictions on medical care for LGBTQ+ individuals would serve to further increase the discrimination that LGBTQ+ Montanans already face.