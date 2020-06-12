Billionaires profit as Helena businesses suffer

I find myself holding my breath now, walking in our wonderful downtown area, apprehensive of coming across yet another saddening Out of Business sign. This pandemic has resulted in the loss of some respected Helena businesses, most of which contributed to the fabric of our community.
The trend is concerning, for the pandemic is obviously outside of their control. And because their business offerings allow us to purchase locally and to contribute to our own economy, not to mention the nice experience while doing so.
The trend is even more alarming as positioned against those who have benefited from the pandemic. According to CNBC (https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/21/american-billionaires-got-434-billion-richer-during-the-pandemic.html), those in the top 1% gained considerably with the pandemic, specifically between mid-March and mid-May of 2020. Amazon, for example, gained $34 billion, and Facebook increased by $25 billion. These are billions of dollars to an already unfathomable net worth (Amazon is the first company in America to hit the trillion mark for evaluation). And while their business expertise cannot be discredited, the underlying trends are alarming: With Amazon, for example, there is a huge discrepancy between its tech and warehouse workers, the former sequestered at home and the latter on the front lines of exposure.
The same pattern will play out here in Montana now that restrictions are released: Those that serve in tourism and health care will face much greater threats than others that work from home or are able to social distance by routine. Those deemed as “essential workers” are also, ironically, sometimes paid less and with lower amounts of job security. There is an inherent injustice in this system.
We are in a turbulent time. Yet may we pass through them together and by supporting our community and services that are essential to our experience in living here. Many towns are coming together to support small merchants via sidewalk sales; raffles; sign-ups for take out, etc. May Helena rally to do the same, to keep our community vibrant and to not sacrifice the honorable shop owners at the expense of increasing the profits of the top 1% in America; they have more than enough already.
Respectfully,
Heidi Harting-Rex
Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!