Billionaires profit as Helena businesses suffer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I find myself holding my breath now, walking in our wonderful downtown area, apprehensive of coming across yet another saddening Out of Business sign. This pandemic has resulted in the loss of some respected Helena businesses, most of which contributed to the fabric of our community.

The trend is concerning, for the pandemic is obviously outside of their control. And because their business offerings allow us to purchase locally and to contribute to our own economy, not to mention the nice experience while doing so.

The trend is even more alarming as positioned against those who have benefited from the pandemic. According to CNBC (https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/21/american-billionaires-got-434-billion-richer-during-the-pandemic.html), those in the top 1% gained considerably with the pandemic, specifically between mid-March and mid-May of 2020. Amazon, for example, gained $34 billion, and Facebook increased by $25 billion. These are billions of dollars to an already unfathomable net worth (Amazon is the first company in America to hit the trillion mark for evaluation). And while their business expertise cannot be discredited, the underlying trends are alarming: With Amazon, for example, there is a huge discrepancy between its tech and warehouse workers, the former sequestered at home and the latter on the front lines of exposure.