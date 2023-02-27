Call to action — I was just made aware of a House Bill 645 in Montana that could eliminate our already constrained blood supply. I am told that there will be a hearing scheduled the week of Feb. 27. This bill is proposing that people who have had the COVID vaccine may not donate blood/platelets, and if they knowingly did so it would be a misdemeanor. If passed, we would no longer have blood for transfusions, emergency care, daily operations since most people have received at least one COVID vaccine.