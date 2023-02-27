Call to action — I was just made aware of a House Bill 645 in Montana that could eliminate our already constrained blood supply. I am told that there will be a hearing scheduled the week of Feb. 27. This bill is proposing that people who have had the COVID vaccine may not donate blood/platelets, and if they knowingly did so it would be a misdemeanor. If passed, we would no longer have blood for transfusions, emergency care, daily operations since most people have received at least one COVID vaccine.
In early May of 2021 Montana House Bill 702 passed, a bill that makes it illegal to “ask” vaccination status, how can they NOW even think going against their own law? Makes no sense to put everyone’s health and ability to receive emergency care by limiting the SMALL pool of individuals that regularly give blood, or periodically give blood. Especially Americans were given “orders” by the federal government to “require” this vaccine.
People are also reading…
Wake up guys, this is hideous and an oxymoron of your “own can’t ask law” passed in 2022.
Write/call you representatives.
Regular O negative Red Cross donor for over 35 years!
You NEED my blood!
Debi Simon,
Clancy