Bill gives governor more power over judicial appointments
Bill gives governor more power over judicial appointments

I don’t know First Judicial District Court Judge Chris Abbott. Never met him. Never practiced law in his court. He was appointed by Gov. Bullock, when Judge Reynolds retired, to serve the remainder of Reynolds’ term, until January 2023. He had to be confirmed by the Montana Senate, but therein lies the rub. SR 46, to confirm Judge Abbott, was assigned to the Judiciary Committee on Feb. 1, but the committee didn’t schedule a hearing on the resolution. Why not? The Senate appears to have been waiting for SB 140 to pass. SB 140 abolished Montana’s Judicial Nomination Commission, the process by which Chris Abbott was appointed to serve as judge. SB 140 flew through the Legislature and, at the time of this letter, is awaiting the governor’s signature.

The Judicial Nomination Commission has existed in law for almost 50 years. Its function was to conduct a public vetting of applicants for mid-term judicial vacancies and make its recommendations to the governor. It was comprised of four lay members, two lawyers and a judge. By statute, the lay members had to live in different geographic areas of the state and represent different industries, businesses and professions. The system allowed for multiple voices at the nominating table, using a merit-based system for judicial appointments. Montana has an independent, nonpartisan judiciary. With passage of SB 140, no commission vets the applicants. The decision for judicial appointments will lie exclusively with the governor. SB 140 is the embodiment of a patronage system for interim judicial appointments. As stated in a recent opinion piece, by bipartisan authors, one of whom served as governor, this gives the chief executive officer of Montana more power over the judicial branch “than a good governor would want or a bad one should have.”

Ann Brodsky

Helena

