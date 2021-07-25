Biden unfit for office

How long are we going to put up with the incoherent pronouncements of the current President of the United States? It is obvious to everyone including the most partisan liberals that the so called leader of the free world is not able to complete a coherent thought or even pretend to be able to be the commander and chief that he was elected to be. When will those who voted for Joe Biden to be President admit to the horrible mistake they made? Let us all hope that this wonderful country will survive the present administration.