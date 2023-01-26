 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biden simply requiring rich pay their fair share

  • 0

Biden simply requiring rich pay their fair share

Cary Smith’s Jan. 20 Guest View first warns us that the Biden administration is “remaking the IRS” by increasing its agents and its budget for more efficient enforcement, “at the expense of hard working taxpayers.”

Then he criticizes the IRS for their backlog of unprocessed tax returns, calling the IRS “notoriously slow, and consistently unhelpful to taxpayers.” All the while, government agencies both local and federal are suffering reduced funding due to conservative efforts to reduce taxes ... resulting in budget cuts where our services originate.

The Biden administration has announced its intent to raise the funding necessary to address these budget shortfalls by simply requiring the top percentage of taxpayers to pay their fair share. That is a mammoth effort and will require funding. All but the top tax brackets will realize savings in their tax liabilities, or increased services, or both.

People are also reading…

This makes me wonder what tax bracket Mr. Smith is in.

Then Mr. Smith discredits a congressional proposal to establish a “return-free” tax filing system. This means that taxpayers would no longer be required to spend days, preparing their taxes or spending hundreds of dollars to have a professional tell them what they owe their government for services rendered.

One is not expected to calculate the worth of their home and then bill yourself for the property tax. Likewise for city water usage.

Why should every American citizen be expected to have an accounting degree in order to pay their income tax?

Paul Pacini,

Helena

0 Comments
1
1
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Founding fathers were not all Christian

Founding fathers were not all Christian

Ignorance is not a good look on our elected officials. I, for one, would like informed and intelligent people running my national, state and local government, not Christian nationalists.

Columnist's dishonest claims

Columnist's dishonest claims

The purpose of the Biden proposal is to arm the IRS to contend with the armies of lawyers and tax accountants who represent wealthy and corporate tax cheats, NOT to intimidate the average taxpayer.

Protect people instead of guns

Protect people instead of guns

Being in the room during the hearing of HB 202 (Revising Public Safety Laws), a bill to temporarily help families remove guns when a member of…

Disappointed in lack of coverage

Disappointed in lack of coverage

I was disappointed to see how the Helena "Independent" Record once again failed to adequately cover the March for Life at the state Capitol this past Friday, Jan. 13.

The alarming state of our state

The alarming state of our state

It seems clear we can expect more of the same. More cheating to ensure victory. More emphasis on political goals. Less interest in the actual wishes and needs of Montana and its citizens.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News