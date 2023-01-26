Biden simply requiring rich pay their fair share

Cary Smith’s Jan. 20 Guest View first warns us that the Biden administration is “remaking the IRS” by increasing its agents and its budget for more efficient enforcement, “at the expense of hard working taxpayers.”

Then he criticizes the IRS for their backlog of unprocessed tax returns, calling the IRS “notoriously slow, and consistently unhelpful to taxpayers.” All the while, government agencies both local and federal are suffering reduced funding due to conservative efforts to reduce taxes ... resulting in budget cuts where our services originate.

The Biden administration has announced its intent to raise the funding necessary to address these budget shortfalls by simply requiring the top percentage of taxpayers to pay their fair share. That is a mammoth effort and will require funding. All but the top tax brackets will realize savings in their tax liabilities, or increased services, or both.

This makes me wonder what tax bracket Mr. Smith is in.

Then Mr. Smith discredits a congressional proposal to establish a “return-free” tax filing system. This means that taxpayers would no longer be required to spend days, preparing their taxes or spending hundreds of dollars to have a professional tell them what they owe their government for services rendered.

One is not expected to calculate the worth of their home and then bill yourself for the property tax. Likewise for city water usage.

Why should every American citizen be expected to have an accounting degree in order to pay their income tax?

Paul Pacini,

Helena