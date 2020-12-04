 Skip to main content
Biden must change his rhetoric
Biden must change his rhetoric

The Democrat candidate for president of the United States has spent the last several months calling for unity among the people of this country. However he spent the prior year calling the present president and those who support him every fowl name that ever existed.

If Mr. Biden truly wants to unite this country he must change his rhetoric and show that he is truly in touch with the 75 million citizens who did not vote for him. He must also call on his supporters to stop slandering Republicans and find common ground where all of us can work for the best interests of the United States and Montana.

John Forbes

Helena

