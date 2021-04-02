Biden is bankrupting the US Treasury

The Biden administration alias Santa Claus has been busy bankrupting the United States Treasury by trying to secure their reelection in 2022. They have been giving funds to all those who they feel would be potential Democrat voters.

The problem is that raising taxes will not pay for all this spending. Therefore the government must issue bonds to pay for the excessive spending. Those bonds are being purchased by the communist government of China, which already holds a huge percentage of the debt of the United States. What will happen when those bonds are cashed in and this government can not pay?