 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden is bankrupting the US Treasury
0 comments

Biden is bankrupting the US Treasury

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

The Biden administration alias Santa Claus has been busy bankrupting the United States Treasury by trying to secure their reelection in 2022. They have been giving funds to all those who they feel would be potential Democrat voters.

The problem is that raising taxes will not pay for all this spending. Therefore the government must issue bonds to pay for the excessive spending. Those bonds are being purchased by the communist government of China, which already holds a huge percentage of the debt of the United States. What will happen when those bonds are cashed in and this government can not pay?

John Forbes

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ideas for the new Montana flag
Letters

Ideas for the new Montana flag

In addition to adding a gun(s), a new Montana flag should include a dead wolf and the last remaining coal fired power plant. Oh, and we could …

Support the working class
Letters

Support the working class

Workers have shouldered much of the Covid-19 burden. Many became unemployed. Those who continued to work in-person - supporting their families…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News