Biden is a habitual liar

Biden for president, really? Just a few details about the candidate for the toughest job in the world. Joe has been accused, on multiple occasions, of plagiarism, while in college he plagiarized a full page of someone else's work, calling it his own. He was given an F for the class, and made to repeat the course. (Fact check me.) He lied about his arrest in South Africa when visiting Mandela, lied about his career in coal mining in Pennsylvania. The list of lies is too extensive to write less than 300 words to the editor of the IR. He has proven time and time again that his lying is habitual, but the far left media on TV and in print won't report the facts. Did you know that a habitual liar's traits include changing the subject, provide too much detail, get angry when challenged, hold and rub their hands together, etc. Source, PsychologyToday.com, so fact check that IR. As Joe even admitted, in the "Harris-Biden Administration" he uttered in a speech. The pity is, that's what it would be, for Joe is a Puppet. Democracy's days are numbered, welcome socialism.