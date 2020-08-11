You have permission to edit this article.
Biden can be pressured by left
Biden can be pressured by left

Communist, anti-Semite and former Black Panther Angela Davis gives her total support to Joe Biden. She said "I don't see this election as being about choosing a candidate who will lead us in the right direction. It will be about choosing a candidate who can be most effectively pressured ... Biden is far more likely to take mass demands seriously," than President Trump. "... the election will ask us not so much to vote for the best candidate ..."

She admits that Biden is not the best choice, but he can be more easily pressured to do what she and the left want.

We've already seen that Biden doesn't stand up against the burning of major cities with assaults, destruction and killing of police and innocent citizens as well as the assault on the positive culture that made America great.

Democrats want complete open borders, higher taxes, American dependence on foreign oil, abortion at all stages, even after birth, attacks on patriotism and our history, military weakness before Russia and China and a rejection of God.

We have a president who has given us respect, economic strength with lower taxes, a rebuilt military and the highest employment.

Failed ideologies and self destruction are socialism and communism.

Ron Thomas

Clancy

