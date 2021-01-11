Biased news is a threat to our democracy

It is no doubt that this past year has been quite the challenge for our country. In response to the coronavirus, many small businesses have closed (including our beloved Bridge Pizza in downtown Helena), many schools have moved online, and the rest of the economy has taken a huge hit. Furthermore, the unjust death of George Floyd also occurred as well as hundreds of riots over the summer. As if that was not enough, the 2020 presidential election has been quite the spectacle.
The most recent event in this fiasco is the occupation of Washington, D.C., Capitol building.
I am confident that most people can condemn the rioters for these actions and the results of the riots -- untold damage to our democracy and the further loss of five lives.
However, this riot is not the greatest threat to the American democracy. Instead, the threat is the portrayal of all the events that have occurred this year by biased news sources which have fed ongoing violence.
It has been obvious that China was lying about COVID-19 infection rates. An authoritarian regime, known for committing genocide and oppression, will lie about whatever oppressive policy they implement to make themselves look better.
The media ignored this, and instead continually compared Trump’s coronavirus response to China’s, despite everything they knew about the situation. Only recently did CNN publish an article saying that China lied.
Amidst the hundreds of riots, the news media told us the riots were “Fiery but Peaceful,” and that the rioters were, in fact, perfectly peaceful protesters with a few agitators who just happened to be looting and burning government buildings.
Never mind the fact that CHAZ/CHOP protesters are preventing police from responding to murders and rapes, preventing firemen from putting out fires that caused massive property damage, and refused to let EMT’s save the lives of people injured within the so called “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest,” and even locking police officers in a building and setting it alight, the message we were told was that those protecting our public institutions were to blame.
Now, we have come back to the present and the media is condemning the riot in Washington, D.C.
Are they right to condemn the riot?
Yes.
All that remains for me is one question: why would the media refuse to condemn the riots over the summer that resulted in $2,000,000,000 worth of damages, around 30 deaths, more than 700 police officers seriously injured, and many public institutions vandalized and burned to the ground, and still be able to condemn this riot in particular?
Do not be fooled when the media pretends to be troubled at the Washington, D.C., riot, for they are glad that another excuse to demonize conservatives has come their way.