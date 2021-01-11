Biased news is a threat to our democracy

It is no doubt that this past year has been quite the challenge for our country. In response to the coronavirus, many small businesses have closed (including our beloved Bridge Pizza in downtown Helena), many schools have moved online, and the rest of the economy has taken a huge hit. Furthermore, the unjust death of George Floyd also occurred as well as hundreds of riots over the summer. As if that was not enough, the 2020 presidential election has been quite the spectacle.

The most recent event in this fiasco is the occupation of Washington, D.C., Capitol building.

I am confident that most people can condemn the rioters for these actions and the results of the riots -- untold damage to our democracy and the further loss of five lives.

However, this riot is not the greatest threat to the American democracy. Instead, the threat is the portrayal of all the events that have occurred this year by biased news sources which have fed ongoing violence.

It has been obvious that China was lying about COVID-19 infection rates. An authoritarian regime, known for committing genocide and oppression, will lie about whatever oppressive policy they implement to make themselves look better.