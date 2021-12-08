Beware Bolsheviks touting freedom and liberty

I am sure I’m not alone in wishing the wearisome tirades against “the Left” on talk radio, Newsmax, and all sorts of social media sites would wind down and turn into something less strident, more reasonable. Not a chance, at least for the time being.

Leading factions of the Republican Party are behaving like Bolsheviks. Any means to an end is classic Leninist logic. Support for the Jan. 6 insurrectionists exemplifies the abandonment of patriotic morals and the advent of advocacy for revolutionary violence. Demonizing the Republican comrades who voted in favor of the bipartisan infrastructure bill; failing to condemn death threats against public health officials who are trying to fulfill vaccination mandates — these are the tactics of wannabe totalitarians in the vanguard of a privileged proletariat.

There’s a pattern here, and it manifests at the state level. Consider this troika of Republican leaders in the Montana Legislature: Sen. Theresa Manzella from Hamilton, who intimates that the LGBTQ community are courting violence just being who they are, Representative Brad Tshida from Missoula, bound and determined to find corruption, without evidence, among local election officials, and Representative Derek Skees, the jolly apostle of faux conservatism from the Flathead redoubt, who recently let the cat out the cabal’s bag of tricks by declaring his party’s intent to get rid of our “socialist rag” of a state constitution and replace it with, who knows what, he’s not saying. Transparency is not this brand of radical’s strong suit.

The same is true of another cadre: Attorney General Austin Knudsen (the man “who mistakes himself for the law” as the Daily Montanan put it) and his deputy Kris Hansen hooked up with Jennifer Fielder (a PSC commissioner who pretends she’s still a state senator) to intimidate medical professionals at St. Peter’s Health. The very limited investigation of this trio’s thinly veiled threats to hospital staff was stymied in part by an unwillingness to provide records or even return phone calls.

Some celebrities are less cagey. Bill O’Reilly, a well-known commentator who lost his berth at Fox because of sexual misconduct, is a regular guest on radio talk shows. Not long ago, in a self-aggrandizing dialogue with Don Bongino (heir to Rush Limbaugh’s time slot), O’Reilly spoke plainly. “Progressives,” he quipped, are not just lying scum. “They are evil.” This gets pretty close to Leninista lingo, which deliberately dehumanizes political opponents as cockroaches and vermin.

The always candid Steve Bannon has likened himself to Lenin. Bannon may go to jail for brazenly demonstrating his contempt for Congress (and hence, the rule of law.) If that form of justice does not come to pass, perhaps he could be bundled onto a sealed train bound for Belarus.

Here at home, Aaron Flint enjoys a statewide broadcast reach on the radio. Following a recent interview with uber Trumpian Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, Flint opined that Montana is on its way to becoming “permanently red.” He was referring to the Republican majority, of course, but it’s both curious and troubling how so-called conservatives associate themselves with the color of blood, just like the Marxist-Leninist “reds” who chose that moniker to connect with the terror dimensions of the French Revolution.

Republican extremists are intoxicated with power, and they’re on a bender, plotting to take over the country and establish a Christian republic by whatever means necessary, but starting with gerrymandering voting districts in key states, putting legislatures in charge of final vote counts, refusing to acknowledge the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s election, pledging allegiance to a malignant narcissist, bowing to white supremacists, and hurling epithets (Socialist! Marxist! Communist!) at anyone professing mainstream liberal views. The noise is ceaseless, and increasingly nasty. Bolshies are bullies.

What is to be done? I’m afraid the fate of our democracy, at both the state and national level, hinges on the seemingly leaderless responsible centrist Republicans — the Mensheviks, as it were — in coalition with social democrats of many stripes and types. Pinkification? No, not really; rather a re-purpling of the body politic, a bruised but resilient radically moderate middle way assemblage of concerned citizens. In Montana, thank heavens, these folks still engage in civil discourse, and have recourse to the finest constitution in the nation.

Stephen Maly

Bozeman

