On March 5, Congress was shared a Zoom call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. For security purposes they were specifically asked not to make social post during the Zoom meeting while the Zoom call was in progress. So what happens? Well our Senator Steve Daines immediately posts Zelenskyy picture to his Twitter account during the Zoom meeting. He had one thing to do and he failed. Yep, just went and screwed it up. Senator Daines, please reassure me you were not trying to get Zelenskyy killed over a photo opportunity you could have easily done within the hour? I am absolutely disgusted by this. As retired military officer I can assure you, had one of my troops had done that, they'd be out of a job and facing real charges for an operation security violation. Jesus, Mary and Joseph, what does it take for you to not be that guy? For the record, it is best not to be that guy.