Bertoglio will restore dignity and values to HD 75

We are supporting Marta Bertoglio for House District 75. We believe Marta has the skills to truly represent this district as well as the state of Montana. Marta is a rural Montana native, who understands the issues and challenges facing our rural and frontier communities.

It’s her roots and values that have helped her achieve an impressive set of credentials. Marta is a graduate of the Air Force Academy, a military officer and small business owner. As you know, obtaining these credentials required much dedication and commitment. These are the same attributes Montana citizens from House District 75 expect in our representative. We are confident Marta will also bring much needed credibility to our state legislature.

Marta is an engaged community leader who always represents herself with dignity and civility. She will be the person who can move the needle in our legislature in advocating for good paying jobs while maintaining Montana values. Now more than ever, we need a representative who will restore dignity and values to House District 75.

We urge everyone to vote in the upcoming election, but to also vote for Marta Bertoglio.

Sincerely,

Craig and Kathy Aasved

Clancy

