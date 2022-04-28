Bertoglio embraces election integrity

Thank goodness for Marta Bertoglio is our local legislator. She is a true asset in protecting the integrity of our elections. She supported a package of bills enacted into law this past legislative session designed to curb abuses in the election process and protect our citizens from out-of-state influences. Marta was the primary bill sponsor of HB 651, which added additional protections to the initiative process. She is a smart and engaging leader who is easily accessible to her constituents. Please join me in reelecting Marta Bertoglio to HD 75.