Goodbye St. Peter’s, hello Benefis! Over the years I have been a supporter of St. Pete’s in spite of their various missteps. However, this is the proverbial last straw. My medical professional friends advise me that the last thing I want if I am an immunocompromised cancer patient is an unvaccinated care provider. If that isn’t a bad enough choice you hire an oncologist who is suing her previous employer, to replace the cancer doc who is currently suing you. For my money (and health care) Benefis can’t get here soon enough.