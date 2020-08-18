Beloved cat shot by pellet gun

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My small black cat, Ruth, was shot with a pellet gun in my lower west side Helena neighborhood a block from Carroll College on Aug. 11. I always kept Ruth on a leash when she was outside, to protect her from cars and birds from her. But she slipped out unnoticed as I left to work on a Habitat construction for the morning. She was not a nuisance ... this was the only time she had been out of my yard. When I came home, I searched for hours for her. She finally dragged herself home, paralyzed through her back quarters by pellets embedded in her spine. She had to be euthanized.

Ruth was dearly loved, not only by me but by my children, grandchildren, and especially great-grandchildren. This was deeply traumatic for them. There is no explaining "why" to senseless gun violence.

Ruth's death was especially hard for our family as I lost a daughter to gun violence, too.

Our vet said she finds about 20% of the pets she sees have pellets in them. We have noticed several cats missing in our neighborhood.

Ruth's shooting was reported to the police. People need to know and follow the law:

2017 Helena City Ordinance No. 3238 Chapter 1.5-1-3