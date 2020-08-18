Beloved cat shot by pellet gun

My small black cat, Ruth, was shot with a pellet gun in my lower west side Helena neighborhood a block from Carroll College on Aug. 11. I always kept Ruth on a leash when she was outside, to protect her from cars and birds from her. But she slipped out unnoticed as I left to work on a Habitat construction for the morning. She was not a nuisance ... this was the only time she had been out of my yard. When I came home, I searched for hours for her. She finally dragged herself home, paralyzed through her back quarters by pellets embedded in her spine. She had to be euthanized.
Ruth was dearly loved, not only by me but by my children, grandchildren, and especially great-grandchildren. This was deeply traumatic for them. There is no explaining "why" to senseless gun violence.
Ruth's death was especially hard for our family as I lost a daughter to gun violence, too.
Our vet said she finds about 20% of the pets she sees have pellets in them. We have noticed several cats missing in our neighborhood.
Ruth's shooting was reported to the police. People need to know and follow the law:
2017 Helena City Ordinance No. 3238 Chapter 1.5-1-3
A. Prohibition: It shall be unlawful, and a misdemeanor, for any person, other than a peace officer in the discharge of his duties, or a citizen in the protection of his life or that of his family or his property, or any person authorized by law:
1. To … shoot any air gun, rifle, pistol, sling shot or bow and arrow within the limits of this city, except in those areas designated as indoor or outdoor rifle, pistol, shotgun or archery ranges as designated and approved by the city manager. …….
Penalty: Any person convicted of a violation of any provision of this chapter shall be fined in a sum not to exceed five hundred dollars ($500.00).
Sadly,
Rev. Su DeBree
Helena
