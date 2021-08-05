 Skip to main content
Begging DPHHS for help
Begging DPHHS for help

Montana’s mental health agencies including our only free-standing child psychiatric hospital, Shodair Children’s Hospital, are begging DPHHS to help them shore up unprecedented losses and staffing shortages. I have worked as a psychiatrist in Montana for over 16 years and have never witnessed such a strain on our mental health system.

Montana historically has underfunded community mental health, which in turn, leads to higher intensity treatments such as residential facility placements, group home placements, and acute psychiatric hospitalizations. Now, these very providers who are serving our most vulnerable citizens – our children and individuals with developmental disabilities who have the highest needs – are at the breaking point.

Montana’s mental health “fail-safes” are failing. Montana has had one of the highest suicide rates in the nation for decades. We need Montana state leaders to lead. Montana has more than enough ARPA federal funding to remedy this crisis.

Will Montana’s governor and DPHHS director take action or let our struggling mental health system completely collapse?

Leonard Lantz, MD

Helena

