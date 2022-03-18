 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beat efforts to suppress the vote

  • 0
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

As difficult as it is, we must watch and understand what is going on in the Ukraine at the hands of a Russian authoritarian president. Don’t look away. The Putin reign has taken and is taking the typical path of every authoritarian’s step-by-step, continuing grabs for ever more power. Shut down the free press; call it “fake news” systematically replace it with blind promoters of the wannabe authoritarian’s positions and propositions. Eliminate the opposition via whatever means is available: lie about them, “lock ‘em up”, even kill them.

Don’t think it could happen here? Look around. Recognize the systematic efforts to fix the votes to favor more and more conservative candidates; to make it harder for non-white, non-conventional voters to vote. Recognize the ongoing effort to pack the courts with politically motivated judges. See the growing acceptance of white supremacist factions. These are all typical parts of the wannabe authoritarian’s playbook.

Here's your choices: either let this trend take its course or start now working in every way possible to kick out the authoritarian facilitators. Find every way possible to beat the efforts to suppress the vote. Organize, educate, and vote as though our democracy depends on what you do.

People are also reading…

Galen McKibben,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana deserves better

Montana deserves better

Right now Montana is batting 0-2…Rosendale voted against aid to the Ukraine (only three U.S. Representatives did so) and now Daines tweeted a …

Best not to be 'that guy'

Best not to be 'that guy'

On March 5, Congress was shared a Zoom call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. For security purposes they were specifically asked not to make…

Democrats not good for Montana

Democrats not good for Montana

I just read the letter to the editor concerning how "upset" Montanans are about Governor Gianforte and Representative Rosendale. Let me assure…

Gianforte can merge his hobbies

Gianforte can merge his hobbies

The IR recently ran a story about how Governor Gianforte is an aspiring chef, with pictures showing him cooking in his kitchen here in Helena.…

Try harder to be #1

Try harder to be #1

Congratulations to the citizens and political leaders of Montana. Once again, we are #1. Montana was the only state in the nation to increase …

Stapleton's presidential bid

Stapleton's presidential bid

Interesting article by Tom Kuglin in the Helena IR about former S.O.S. Stapleton launching a musical "testing the waters" tour for a president…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News