Beat efforts to suppress the vote

As difficult as it is, we must watch and understand what is going on in the Ukraine at the hands of a Russian authoritarian president. Don’t look away. The Putin reign has taken and is taking the typical path of every authoritarian’s step-by-step, continuing grabs for ever more power. Shut down the free press; call it “fake news” systematically replace it with blind promoters of the wannabe authoritarian’s positions and propositions. Eliminate the opposition via whatever means is available: lie about them, “lock ‘em up”, even kill them.

Don’t think it could happen here? Look around. Recognize the systematic efforts to fix the votes to favor more and more conservative candidates; to make it harder for non-white, non-conventional voters to vote. Recognize the ongoing effort to pack the courts with politically motivated judges. See the growing acceptance of white supremacist factions. These are all typical parts of the wannabe authoritarian’s playbook.

Here's your choices: either let this trend take its course or start now working in every way possible to kick out the authoritarian facilitators. Find every way possible to beat the efforts to suppress the vote. Organize, educate, and vote as though our democracy depends on what you do.

Galen McKibben,

Helena

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0