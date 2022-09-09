Bearspray vs. guns

Talk to a Park Ranger, or any FWP employee, and they will tell you, what they have known for years:

To fight a bear, only one weapon is guaranteed to be successful: bearspray!

Countless confirmed incidents clearly show, that even a bear with a bullet in his heart, is likely to finish his attack and injure or kill the human!

Not one single incident on record, where that happened, correctly using bearspray as the defense weapon of choice!

Thank you, Rob Chaney (Helena IR Sept. 2), for spelling it out:

Ferrenberg was well-versed in past reports of grizzlies continuing to attack even when hit by multiple bullets. And he also had a long familiarity with firearms, having a father and grandfather with military experience. He is quoted as saying “I know the ability to be accurate when the adrenaline is pumping is something only special operators train for...”

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 2 Bear Manager Jamie Jonkel said: “When I’m in the woods, I carry both spray and a sidearm,” Jonkel said. “But the go-to is spray first.”

For more in depth information, search:

Is bear spray better than a gun?

Sandy Koeckritz,

Wolf Creek