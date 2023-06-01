Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Conservative politicians wrap themselves in the cloak of Christianity. I’m the son American Baptist preacher, I have some knowledge of what it means to be a Christian.

The core of the Christianity I learned is to be found in the Beatitudes.

Our conservative brethren insist on placing copies of the Ten Commandments in public places. I wonder how carefully they read them.

What does it mean to “Have no other Gods Before Me” and “Make No Idols?” Viewing everything as it affects the bottom line violates these two commandments. Are economic measures valuable? Of course. Are they exclusively the measure of humanity?

How about bearing false witness? The debt ceiling scandal is a case of bearing false witness. Trickle-down economics claims tax cuts for the rich will pay for themselves. Hence no more deficits.

What about the Trump tax cuts? Conservatives had no concern about deficits then.

If the Republicans in the House were consistent they would refuse to vote tax cuts for their donors. Deficits seem to matter only when they can be used as a partisan bludgeon.

And, that chicanery is playing fast and loose with the truth, bearing false witness.

Kenneth Taylor,

Helena