Be vigilant when driving

Young people generally follow rules. For instance, they use crosswalks when crossing a street. Adults of all stripes, however, seem reluctant or incapable of following rules — particularly yielding to pedestrians at Jefferson Elementary’s crosswalk — and it recently landed a child in the hospital. Nobody can deny that accidents happen, but many are avoidable.

The city of Helena is having difficulties addressing this specific situation. Budgets are tight; solutions are hard to brainstorm; it’s easier to expect others to fix the problem. As a long-time Broadway resident with two children who attend the school, I can attest that there IS a problem. Many people travel the street because it offers direct passage between the Capitol area and downtown with few impediments. Unfortunately, a speed-reading sensor and flashing lights haven’t been enough to ensure that children can walk to school safely.

For this reason, imploring drivers seems a solid approach to this dilemma. Take it from someone who hasn’t always been the best driver: there is another pedal located near your accelerator that can alter the life of a child. Please, keep your eyes open (especially in a school zone) and don’t hesitate to yield to pedestrians. Thank you.

Matthieu Oppedahl,

Helena

