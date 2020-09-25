Be sure to complete the census

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The deadline for completing census has been extended to Sept. 30, 2020 due to COVID-19.

You may fill out your census form online at https://my2020census.gov/. Montana ranks near the bottom for its census response. Census workers that knock on your door are there to assist.

Your information confidential. It is not shared with law enforcement, landlords, immigration officials or other government agencies. You are not asked for your Social Security number, banking, credit card, financial information, or anything related to political affiliation. Important questions: Age, gender, and the number of people living in your home, including children and grandchildren are asked.

Census data helps allocate resources for public assistance, public safety planning, disaster response, education, hospitals, assistance for veterans, transportation, highway maintenance and school lunches to name a few.

For every Montana resident counted, the state will receive federal funding of approximately $2,000/year for the next 10 years. If everyone living in Montana is counted, the state could be allocated two representatives to the U.S. House.