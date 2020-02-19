Be cautious with city manager hire
Be cautious with city manager hire

The Helena City Commission seems to be on a Groundhog Day track with its consideration to hire Ed Meece from Livingston. Apparently, they have not learned their lesson from the last city manager. If it quacks like a duck and walks like a duck, it probably is a duck. Nothing like jumping from the frying pan to the fire. Helena City Commission, please take your time to make wise decisions. And when there are red flags waving in the wind, please use some caution.

Kathy Rucker

Helena

Learn from Livingston's mistake
Letters

Learn from Livingston's mistake

The residents and city commission should be alerted that disgraced fired city manager is under consideration to be the next city manager of Helena.

