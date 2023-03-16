Back in the '80s and '90s, our utility rates under Montana Power were some of the lowest in the country.

How things have changed under Northwestern Energy.

Northwestern Energy is heading in the wrong direction. They are acquiring a larger share of the Colstrip power plant. It is likely the only electric utility in the entire country to be increasing its coal burning capacity.

In addition, Northwestern is building an expensive highly polluting methane gas plant in Laurel, on the banks of the Yellowstone River, which will use natural gas to provide electricity. Burning gas to provide electricity will drive up the cost to use gas to heat your home. The company estimates the gas plant will cost the ratepayers $54 million every year for 20 years.

Right now Northwestern Energy is asking the Public Service Commission to allow it to increase residential electric rates by 25% and gas rates 11%.

Combined, residential customers would have to pay a whopping $364 more annually. By building these gas plants to provide electricity and increasing ownership of Colstrip, Northwestrn Energy will be set to reap a huge profit at the expense of the ratepayers.

Be concerned!

Chuck Doering,

Helena