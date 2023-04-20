This has received 660 views on NextDoor: "Spring cleaning and mouse poo... BE CAREFUL!"

I am reading about people requesting help on cleaning and talking about vacuuming mouse poo...DON'T! Please don't! I used to run the state Communicable Disease Epidemiology Program for Montana before retirement. I don't know how many times I have had to speak to the press on people getting it and being hospitalized, having long- term issues and/or dying... Approximately 25 to 38% of people who get it will die from it.

Hantavirus is a real thing that can kill you and as many as 30% (8% to 30%) of all mice in some areas of Montana have been found to carry it. Remember be aware; pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8827681/.

Inhaling the dust from mouse poo is the primary way of getting it. There is a specific way to clean it up to both kill the virus and keep from raising dust from cleaning it up and then you breathing it. youtube.com/watch?v=Tp0c0gQw3f4.

Here is the state website on Hantavirus including how you clean up mouse poo dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/cdepi/diseases/hantavirus Here is the CDC website cdc.gov/hantavirus/index.html

Oh, you will have to wear a mask while cleaning...

Karl Milhon,

Clancy