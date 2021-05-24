 Skip to main content
Banning critical race theory is censorship
I am a freshman at Capital High School, and I am in extreme opposition of Superintendent Arntzen’s request to ban teaching critical race theory in schools. While Mrs. Arntzen says she is operating out of “overwhelming concern of Montana’s families” she is not making education better for all students, the very thing she was elected to do. The American Bar Association defines Critical Race Theory as the “Practice of interrogating the role of race and racism in society that emerged in the legal academy and spread to other fields of scholarship.” I, as a white female do not know what it is like to be another race or ethnicity, but the critical race theory is a way I can look at the world and see the systemic racism that many people must deal with daily. Not teaching critical race theory is only the beginning of censorship. Banning the instruction on a topic because it does not fall in line with a political agenda or personal feelings is detrimental not just to students, but to minority populations. If we aren’t taught about our world, and how people are singled out due to race, then we are not gaining a full education.

Katie Steinhoff

Helena

