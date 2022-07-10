 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ban assault weapons

So I hear it again..."This is a mental health issue." Duh. Ya think? Who in their right mind would kill multiple children, multiple adults, or kill anyone, for that matter? That is NOT the issue here. The issue is access to weapons of war. Easy access. The only country in the world that allows this kind of insanity is the good ole USA. More guns than any other country, and more mass shootings than anywhere in the world. It is common sense, at least to me, that banning the sale of mass murder weapons to anyone is a big part of the solution to mass murder.

There is no real reason any of us should own an AR15 style weapon. None. I am a gun owner. I grew up hunting. Yet I do not understand making the right to own a weapon of war a more important right than stopping mass murder.

I am angry. I am embarrassed. I am sad. What is the matter with us as a people? This isn't rocket science folks. It is not what the Second Amendment means. It is just plain common sense. Ban assault weapons, stop most of the mass murders.

Ken Cook,

Helena

