Ban assault weapons

So I hear it again..."This is a mental health issue." Duh. Ya think? Who in their right mind would kill multiple children, multiple adults, or kill anyone, for that matter? That is NOT the issue here. The issue is access to weapons of war. Easy access. The only country in the world that allows this kind of insanity is the good ole USA. More guns than any other country, and more mass shootings than anywhere in the world. It is common sense, at least to me, that banning the sale of mass murder weapons to anyone is a big part of the solution to mass murder.