 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baling twine is deadly for birds
0 comments

Baling twine is deadly for birds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

As a horse owner, nature lover and conservationist, it’s amazing to realize what we don’t know about wildlife. Recently, I became aware of something that had never occurred to me about baling twine.

With baling twine, most horse owners use it, and occasionally, we forget to toss it and leave it around even after untying a bale. And often, it seems, birds will pick it up and use it for nest-making. This sounds helpful and good, right? Wrong!

Baling twine, I’ve learned, is deadly for birds, particularly young raptor chicks. Wildlife field biologists are regularly finding chicks, especially osprey, with baling twine wrapped around their legs and bodies with disastrous, deadly results. Yes, the birds like the twine and think it works well for nests; what they don’t realize is that it can kill their young and themselves. The tangled birds usually die a slow, painful death from starvation and bodily injury.

With bird populations declining and conservation answers uncertain, this is a rare instance where the solution is easy. If baling twine were properly disposed of, the problem would be eliminated, plain and simple. Perhaps by sharing this, we can save more wildlife, birds especially.

Janet Rose

Missoula

0 comments
3
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I will miss you, Mr. Topper
Letters

I will miss you, Mr. Topper

Once upon a time, when the world and I were younger, I was passing through Helena on my way to a summer job in Glacier. I had a couple of week…

No way to run a democracy
Letters

No way to run a democracy

Any politician, regardless of party affiliation, who supported voter suppression to retain his or her position, must go. This is no way to run…

We need a system that cares
Letters

We need a system that cares

Regarding the death of the young lady at Reflections Academy: the article refers to the fact that the Montana Department of Public Health and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News