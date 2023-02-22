When Canyon Ferry Dam was constructed in 1955 the decision was made to irrigate 18,000 acres in the Helena Valley to replace the land lost under the lake.

The Helena Valley Irrigation District was formed to administer the project. Given the threat of long-term drought in the West this project is an incredible value to Helena. A portion of the city water comes from the project and the irrigated land sustains the water table in the valley.

Given the growth in the area and the possible long-term drought, we need to really focus on the way to balance development with the need to protect the water table and water quality.

There are projections that Salt Lake could dry up this century, a disaster for that valley and the state. We need to think long term about the incredible value that the irrigation project brings to this area, I know the county commissioners are thinking about the long-term challenges, all of us who live here have to be aware of the challenges and support them in their long-term planning.

The future begins today!

Dave Lewis,

Helena