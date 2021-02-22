Baffled by mask policy logic

Maybe I'm missing something, but so far I just don't get the Gianforte COVID mask policy. He waits to remove the mask mandate until the Legislature passes a bill (SB 65) to protect businesses from any sort of COVID related liability unless they were grossly negligent in not following guidelines, including requiring masks. Somehow, making it easier for businesses to avoid liability for not requiring masks is going to "incentivize" businesses to require them. Therefore we can drop the mask mandate. Huh?!

Governor, do you want people to wear the mask or not? You say you will wear a mask and encourage everyone to wear one. You will rely on Montanans' deep sense of "personal responsibility" to do the right thing. Yet on the House floor when talking to Democrats you reportedly wear a mask. But when talking to Republicans you do not. Is this leadership? Is this courage of your convictions? Or demagoguery, pandering and having it both ways?

Do you really believe that the people who haven't been wearing the mask, having been granted your enduring confidence that they will do the right thing, will now start wearing it!? "Now that I've been given permission to not wear a mask, I feel so free, I think I'll start to wear one!" Uh huh.