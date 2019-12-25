The holiday season is here and most of us are looking forward to being with our friends and relatives. Unfortunately for a few of us, the holidays will bring only anger and sadness. For those who are feeling anger and hopelessness think back to the time when honest love and happiness filled your days and remember that bad times do not last forever and God put you on this earth for a specific reason and your duty is to fulfill that purpose. Remember the truest words ever uttered "You don't know what you had till it's gone."
John Forbes
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Helena
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
“... God put you on this earth for a specific reason....”
That is nonsense. This God character is fiction and our purpose here is to procreate and then die off.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.