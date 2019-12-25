{{featured_button_text}}
The holiday season is here and most of us are looking forward to being with our friends and relatives. Unfortunately for a few of us, the holidays will bring only anger and sadness. For those who are feeling anger and hopelessness think back to the time when honest love and happiness filled your days and remember that bad times do not last forever and God put you on this earth for a specific reason and your duty is to fulfill that purpose. Remember the truest words ever uttered "You don't know what you had till it's gone."

John Forbes

Helena

