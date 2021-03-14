It is shameful that Attorney General Knudsen is squandering state resources to join a lawsuit to halt Biden’s immigration plan. It’s equally shameful that -- without any public input -- Attorney General Knudsen and Governor Gianforte secretly signed Montana onto an agreement to enforce federal detainers that the Montana Supreme Court ruled illegal in 2020.

This is bad public policy made the wrong way.

And, it looks an awful lot like the fear-based anti-immigrant legislation we’re seeing this session. For instance, House Bill 223 would compel local law enforcement to enforce federal immigration detainer requests. These detainer requests have misidentified over 3,200 U.S. citizens for arrest since 2002 alone. This would leave cities and towns liable for costly lawsuits and force entire communities, including citizens, to retreat to the shadows, eroding trust with law enforcement.

These bills, much like the lawsuit and federal agreement the Attorney General and Governor just signed, waste state resources and make us all less safe.

We need our elected leaders to stop demonizing immigrants and start focusing their efforts on making Montana a safer, more prosperous place.

Caitlin Borgmann