Bad faith argument should not have been published

I’d like to call on the editor and publisher of the IR (and other newspapers) to stop giving a platform to politicians who do not use it in good faith. By good faith, I mean people who make their case using facts and reasoned argument. Now, I’m not opposed to rhetorical devices, I’m personally fond of satire, which makes use of sarcasm, exaggeration, and humor to make a point. Nor do I mean that opinions should be banned, after all, reasonable people can disagree on topics such as whether the death penalty is good for society.

What I’m referring to are examples like the case of Broadwater County Attorney Corey Swanson (10/22) who blatantly misrepresents the U.S. attorney general’s position. Merrick Garland’s statement specifically refers to “Threats against public servants” which “are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values.” Garland’s statement was not out of the blue but came in response to violent incidents reported in a dozen states and a cry for help from the people who run our schools.

Swanson takes this real threat of violence and couches it as an attack on parents who merely “speak up.” As an attorney he must be well-aware of the difference between “I disagree” and “I’m going to kill you.” If not, he’s incompetent. But by misrepresenting the words of AG Garland, Swanson has chosen a bad faith argument and is thus no longer deserving of a public platform.

This is not the only example in his commentary. He goes on to rant about Critical Race Theory, which, as has been explained thousands of times, including by the IR, is something taught in law schools, not elementary school. He calls COVID restrictions illegal, when in fact public health regulation is part of the Montana legal code and Federal courts have upheld existing attempts to control the pandemic.

I’ll ignore his Taliban-like claim that “God’s laws” supersede the government’s, since that actually does fall under the rubric of opinion rather than bad faith argument, though it’s not one I’d expect someone employed in government to be advocating. Render unto Caesar, after all, Mr. Swanson.

If Mr. Swanson gets a chance to read this, I suspect there would be immediate cries of “cancellation” or censorship. However, newspapers are not the government, they choose what to publish; the continuing revelations about Facebook show that publishing inflammatory speech has a deleterious effect. As we know from Jan. 6, people are dead because of it. That doesn’t mean that every Letter to the Editor needs extensive fact-checking, but it does mean that when a newspaper gives a broad mouthpiece to someone, especially a public official, the paper, if it values the community rather than merely selling papers by stoking controversy, it has a responsibility to that community to grant that platform to those operate in good faith rather than those who abuse it.

Ross Nelson

Helena

Love 3 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1