Awaken, Helena taxpayers

Last summer, the Helena City Commission cut $1.5 million from the budget, including fire and police needs. On Feb. 10, they approved the first reading of a resolution to spend $900,000 more, in addition to the $167,000 already spent on design, to put in a PARKING LOT on Beattie Street – at the urging of the Montana Bicycle Guild. Property owners would now spend more than $1 million for a parking lot, at the request of a special interest group, who will have authority to host events for exclusive use of the trails, largely for people who do not pay taxes in our city. Locals have offered a significantly less expensive option that would include sidewalks, gutters, ADA access and accommodate the same number of vehicles at the site. But the City Commission has ignored this option, even though the Helena Citizens Council recommended its adoption. Taxpayers of Helena, please show up at the City Commission Chambers on March 9 at 6 p.m. to “object” to this expenditure. Ask them to strike the $900,000 from the emergency budget for this parking lot. Thinking back on Joni Mitchell’s song, do we really want to “Pave paradise and put up a parking lot”?