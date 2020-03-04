Awaken, Helena taxpayers
0 comments

Awaken, Helena taxpayers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

Last summer, the Helena City Commission cut $1.5 million from the budget, including fire and police needs. On Feb. 10, they approved the first reading of a resolution to spend $900,000 more, in addition to the $167,000 already spent on design, to put in a PARKING LOT on Beattie Street – at the urging of the Montana Bicycle Guild. Property owners would now spend more than $1 million for a parking lot, at the request of a special interest group, who will have authority to host events for exclusive use of the trails, largely for people who do not pay taxes in our city. Locals have offered a significantly less expensive option that would include sidewalks, gutters, ADA access and accommodate the same number of vehicles at the site. But the City Commission has ignored this option, even though the Helena Citizens Council recommended its adoption. Taxpayers of Helena, please show up at the City Commission Chambers on March 9 at 6 p.m. to “object” to this expenditure. Ask them to strike the $900,000 from the emergency budget for this parking lot. Thinking back on Joni Mitchell’s song, do we really want to “Pave paradise and put up a parking lot”?

Gayle Joslin

Helena

0 comments
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

100% clean energy for Helena
Letters

100% clean energy for Helena

We write to thank the Helena City Commission in adopting a resolution that will move the city to a 100 percent clean energy portfolio by 2030.…

How low will Trump stoop?
Letters

How low will Trump stoop?

Trump poses a clear and present danger to our justice system and our country! He now seeks retribution against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News