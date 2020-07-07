Autocrats attack the free press

No one who understands how journalism works can possibly believe that well established news outlets like ABC, CBS, NBC, the New York Times, etc. can conspire to create "fake news." These are not government organizations but for-profit businesses. The commodity they compete for is accurate information. They hire the best reporters they can to hunt down and report real stories. If they get the facts wrong, they suffer from the competition getting them right.

How do people on the political right who appear so vehement in their patriotism and reverence for the Constitution explain the fact that freedom of the press is enshrined in it? Journalists check and re-check their information to make sure it's correct because their careers hang in the balance. Look at what happened to Dan Rather when he strayed. Autocrats always make war on the press. The hard right wingers don't seem to know that, or they are OK with it and really don't care much for democracy anyway. They are in lock step with their leader. His lies are well-known, thanks to the free press. To believe him is a dangerous act of willful ignorance.