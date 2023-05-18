I was born at St. Pete’s almost 19 years ago. I’ve lived in Helena for my entire life, only leaving for the first time to go to school out of state.

As I finish my first year of college, having spent the year keeping up with Montana news from afar, I feel overwhelmed with worry. I know my path after college will be coming home despite the challenges created by our Legislature and the rest of our government. My love for Montana is unwavering; nowhere else compares.

However, in conversations with friends, they are less confident in their futures here. I share their concerns: housing affordability, a need for good-paying jobs, freedom to make health care choices for ourselves, a livable and usable environment, among many more. The supermajority has not meaningfully addressed these issues, perhaps intentionally, because they want to shut us young people out, those that will stand up to them.

My message to other young folks in this difficult time is to lean on your community, reach out, keep organizing, and always speak your truth and mind.

I believe that this authoritarianism will be overcome soon, and we all still have a future in the Big Sky State.

Isaac Nehring,

Helena