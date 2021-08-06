Montana's legislation prohibiting discrimination on a basis of vaccination status is a victory for American liberty, and I am deeply grateful to the lawmakers who wrote and passed it. Their courage and boldness honors our nation.

There is never a time when any danger is so great that it justifies surrendering liberty in exchange for security. We must remain a nation governed by consent of the governed, and we must defend every American's right to consent, free thought, and choice.

The right of every American to engage freely and equally in labor, in free enterprise, in free movement and free assembly must be protected. Without these, America as a free, Democratic Republic ceases to exist.

It is easier to suffer while evils are sufferable than to abolish forms to which we are accustomed. But when abuses and usurpations design to reduce us under absolute despotism, it is our right and duty to throw off such government, and to provide new guards for our future security.

Authoritarianism isn't American. That isn't who we are. We must stand together in the face of unprecedented adversity with a common message, that liberty shall not perish from the Earth.

Joshua Howard

Helena

