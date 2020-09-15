Attacks on Romano an affront to us all

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. Dooling’s recent attacks on Melissa Romano, the Democratic candidate for superintendent of Montana’s Office of Public Instruction (OPI), are an affront to us all.

As the former chair of the Lewis and Clark County Republican Party, Mr. Dooling undoubtedly heard of the agreement to refrain from belittling candidate’s families. His discussion of Melissa Romano’s family is a cheap shot on a candidate who has a stellar past as an exceptional teacher and educational leader. She’s earned national attention, gathering several awards for being one of the best in her field. Let’s focus on the candidates’ abilities and records, and not on their families.

While a legislator, Arntzen voted for an unconstitutional bill (HB 322) forcing taxpayers to help fund private schools in Montana. As superintendent of our state schools, she failed to oppose HB 303 that would have ended compulsory education in Montana. Most recently, she has even taken issue with local control of health and school matters by trying to overrule local decisions regarding safety and participation in extracurricular, school activities.

Melissa Romano has the support of educators in Montana because she’s exhibited the excellence and leadership in education that we need at OPI.

Rob Freistadt

Helena

