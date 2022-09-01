Attacks on city commissioner candidates unwarranted

With some regularity, we read an opinion piece or hear someone speak about the lack of civility and the divisiveness in political and civic dialogue. Observations are made and examples are given to highlight this problem. The writers or speakers scratch their heads and wring their hands wondering what if anything we can do?

Recently, we began the process to fill the vacancy on the Helena City Commission that was created by the passing of Eric Feaver. I can honestly say that what has happened in recent days, in my opinion, has been a cautionary tale of what not to do. We began to receive public commentary that quite often, while seeking to extol the virtues of the favored candidate, simultaneously sought to tear down the character of the person that they opposed. This was done using demeaning and false descriptions whose hope was simply to mischaracterize and defame the person in the eyes of those of us who were responsible for making the decision, and in the eyes of the community at large. As the field narrowed, the attacks intensified.

It is one thing to have an opinion about a public matter, but it is another thing, and an awful thing, to defame an individual’s character for a political outcome. This behavior is at the very heart of why we are the fractured people that we find ourselves to be. I hope we all as a local community can reflect on this as we look to the future.

Thanks,

Sean Logan,

Helena city commissioner