During arguments in the trial against the state about its lack of action to address climate change, Assistant Attorney General Russell argued that, "Montana's emissions are simply too miniscule to make any difference and climate change is a global issue that effectively relegates Montana's role to that of a spectator."

This statement is not only false, but morally irresponsible. One of the challenges to fighting climate change is that each source of emissions — from individual actions like idling one's vehicle for long periods, to states that support continued reliance on fossil fuels — collectively contributes to climate change. So, arguing that Montana is simply a spectator when it is both an emitter and enabler of climate-changing emissions is indeed a violation of the young plaintiffs' constitutional right to a "clean and healthful environment."

Since the Assistant AG is clearly not upholding his pledge to serve the public, and also does not seem to be familiar with even the state's constitution, he should resign and be disbarred. More importantly, Montana and other states that play the victim when it comes to climate need to accept responsibility for their own contributions to climate change, and take significant actions to reduce emissions.

Michael Wright,

Glen Rock, Pennsylvania