I grew up in Montana. I love this state.

But the state I love, where people used to have the guaranteed freedom of expression, has become unrecognizable to me. Yesterday and today, in the House of Representatives, I witnessed the most blatant display of bullying that I have witnessed in my 58 years of life.

A duly elected official, exercising her First Amendment rights, expressed her disappointment in her fellow representatives. She didn't incite violence. She didn't bully or call anyone names. No slander. No libel.

All she did was call their attention to the fact that they would be responsible for the pain and suffering inflicted on trans kids in Montana if they voted for a piece of discriminatory legislation.

She stood up and expressed her sorrow at the hatred being dispensed under the guise of 'protecting' trans youth.

She was brave.

Now the House is refusing to let her speak for the people who elected her. She can't do her job because the majority doesn't like what she said. I am disgusted and ashamed by what I witnessed.

Come on, Montana. You can do better than that.

We can do better than that. Please.

Julia Wintersteen,

Helena