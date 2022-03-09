 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ashamed of Daines

I'm disgusted by Mr. Daines' grandstanding with a media post during President Zelensky's video call despite the president's asking for security reasons that the participants not do so while the call was in progress. Almost as disgusting is the attempts by Daines' spokesperson to justify the action, claiming it was done before the security request was made and that the post contained "no identifying information." Let's get this right, the post was made 23 minutes into the call, and there were roughly 280 senators, house members, and staff on the zoom call and 99.3% of them appeared to get and understand the security request to delay any media post until the call was done. As for the claim of no risk of identifying information, how the hell does Daines' spokesperson know? Are we to believe there was no reason for Zelensky's request? As a Montanan I am deeply, deeply ashamed of Sen. Daines and his staff.

Craig Wright,

Helena

