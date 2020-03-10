Artists sought for traffic signal boxes
Artists sought for traffic signal boxes

The City of Helena Public Art Committee (HPAC) requests artists' proposals to cover up to seven state-owned traffic signal boxes in Helena. The HPAC seeks a different design for each signal box.

Artists will be paid $700 per selected box design. The designs will be transferred to vinyl wraps by a contractor.

Entries are open to artists and graphic designers; teams are eligible to apply and respondents may submit more than one design. Complete RFP: www.helenapublicarts.com

Submission deadline: April 7, 2020.

Submit entries to:

Traffic Signal Design Project

Helena Public Art Committee c/o Peggy Benkelman

City-County Building, Rm. 320

316 N. Park Ave.

Helena MT 59623

(406) 447-8493

HPAC@helenamt.gov

