Artists sought for traffic signal boxes

The City of Helena Public Art Committee (HPAC) requests artists' proposals to cover up to seven state-owned traffic signal boxes in Helena. The HPAC seeks a different design for each signal box.
Artists will be paid $700 per selected box design. The designs will be transferred to vinyl wraps by a contractor.
Entries are open to artists and graphic designers; teams are eligible to apply and respondents may submit more than one design. Complete RFP: www.helenapublicarts.com
Submission deadline: April 7, 2020.
Submit entries to:
Traffic Signal Design Project
You have free articles remaining.
Helena Public Art Committee c/o Peggy Benkelman
City-County Building, Rm. 320
316 N. Park Ave.
Helena MT 59623
(406) 447-8493
Kathy Macefield
Helena