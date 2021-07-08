My goodness gracious, Rep. Rosendale has his knickers in a knot; obviously, still in campaign mode.

Too many public servants at both state and federal levels act as if they were professional wrestlers, body slamming and dirt slinging.

Frankly, the older I get the less enamored I am with "flame throwers." Perhaps they're entertaining in short doses on cable TV, but not in the Legislature where they can muck up the neighborhood.

Contrary to what we have observed in the recent past, the authentic Art of the Deal involves compromise and treating constituents and colleagues with respect.

John Ilgenfritz

Helena

